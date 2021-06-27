iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.67% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA:JKE opened at $64.23 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $313.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.63.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

