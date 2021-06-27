iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,101,000 after acquiring an additional 358,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after acquiring an additional 154,412 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,657,000 after acquiring an additional 47,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,418,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,228,842. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

