iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.84. 908,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,186. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.95 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $270.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.