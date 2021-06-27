Jabodon PT Co. Buys Shares of 75,164 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 75,164 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,000. Microsoft accounts for about 10.6% of Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $265.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.27. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $267.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

