Jake Singleton Sells 8,962 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,054.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $80.67 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $83.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.72.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

