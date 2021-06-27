Jason Mironov Sells 689,600 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 689,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $36,390,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Mironov sold 174,330 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $9,014,604.30.

On Thursday, June 17th, Jason Mironov sold 250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $12,640,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $53.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,345.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,548,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,407,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,503,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.