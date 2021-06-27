Jefferies Financial Group Comments on uniQure’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for uniQure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.21.

QURE stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.79. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,050 shares of company stock valued at $993,526. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in uniQure by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.