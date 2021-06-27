Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE JEF opened at $32.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

