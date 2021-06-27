John B. Furman Sells 1,534 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SWBI opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $31.87.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.
SWBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
