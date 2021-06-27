John B. Furman Sells 1,534 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director John B. Furman sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $46,280.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,132.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SWBI opened at $30.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $31.87.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 383.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

