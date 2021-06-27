Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.45

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 90754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Journey Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.96.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$23.58 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Journey Energy (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

