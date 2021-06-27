JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 4,117 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 474,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.43% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

HSII stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $901.29 million, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.66.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

HSII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.