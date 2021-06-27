JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 757,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,591 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $16,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in H&R Block by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in H&R Block by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

