JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.45 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,469 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $15,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

