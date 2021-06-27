JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $17,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In related news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.99. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.99 and a twelve month high of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

