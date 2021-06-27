JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.49 Billion

Brokerages expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report sales of $30.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.18 billion and the highest is $31.02 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $32.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full-year sales of $120.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.24 billion to $121.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $119.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.18 billion to $122.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,484,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,517,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.04. The firm has a market cap of $466.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

