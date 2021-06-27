JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 364,329 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Sensata Technologies worth $16,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,094,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

