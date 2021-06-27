JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SAPMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Saipem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Saipem from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Saipem to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Saipem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Saipem presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SAPMY stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Saipem has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

