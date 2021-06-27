JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 51,921 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,189 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 51,921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $16,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,642,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 609,245 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,069,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,982 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 910,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 742,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 108,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph Lebel III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.04 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $94.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

