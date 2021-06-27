JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims John Wood Group (LON:WG) Target Price to GBX 350

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of WG opened at GBX 217.20 ($2.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.76. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 186.95 ($2.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 257.74.

In other news, insider Robin Watson bought 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,409.92 ($8,374.60). Also, insider David Kemp bought 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.32) per share, for a total transaction of £3,997.96 ($5,223.36). Insiders acquired 6,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,364 in the last ninety days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

