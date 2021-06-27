Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRTX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.89.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $300,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,867 shares of company stock worth $5,853,212. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

