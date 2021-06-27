Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Gap Down to $127.32

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $127.32, but opened at $124.61. Karuna Therapeutics shares last traded at $128.88, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.89.

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.87.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $552,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,853,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,064,000 after buying an additional 464,313 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,520,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,690,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,282,000 after buying an additional 266,614 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after buying an additional 262,944 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

