Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Kellogg by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

