Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires 1,415 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $893.83.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $874.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $853.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $528.63 and a 1-year high of $890.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

