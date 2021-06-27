Kempen Capital Management N.V. Acquires 4,607 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $582,273,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $539,986,000 after buying an additional 789,874 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after buying an additional 381,238 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 15.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after buying an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after buying an additional 461,482 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

