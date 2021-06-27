Kempen Capital Management N.V. Buys 1,159 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $192.66 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.93 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.57.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

