Kempen Capital Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,196 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 0.64% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $17,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

