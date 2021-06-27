Kempen Capital Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,810 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of EastGroup Properties worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP stock opened at $166.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $113.47 and a one year high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

