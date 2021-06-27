Kempen Capital Management N.V. Sells 50,720 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,720 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

