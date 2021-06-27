Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAYRY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

BAYRY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.50. 216,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,339. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

