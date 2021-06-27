Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €900.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €766.40 ($901.65).

KER opened at €759.20 ($893.18) on Friday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €710.77.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

