KeyCorp Raises Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $58.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $54.85 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $55.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.06.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.