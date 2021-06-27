Kier Group (LON:KIE) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.40

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127.40 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 3063375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.60 ($1.54).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Kier Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.70. The firm has a market cap of £236.93 million and a PE ratio of -1.15.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.