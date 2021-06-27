Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,354 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $75,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $1,445,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 82,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after acquiring an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $45.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

