Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KKPNY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $3.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

