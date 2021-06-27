K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €7.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 33.71% from the company’s previous close.

SDF has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.68 ($11.39).

Shares of SDF opened at €11.47 ($13.49) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.43. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of €12.60 ($14.82).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

