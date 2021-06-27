L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Increased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $221.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

