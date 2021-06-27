Landbox 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $234,907.00 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Landbox has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $234,907.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00043285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00107198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00160602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,237.50 or 0.99406889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

