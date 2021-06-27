Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) Director Sells C$221,688.95 in Stock

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,240,582.50.

Shares of TSE LGO opened at C$19.70 on Friday. Largo Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.12.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

LGO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Largo Resources to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.