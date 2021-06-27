Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Robin Ann Abrams Sells 10,000 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,107.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.15. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $58.38.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.