Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $845.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302 over the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,887 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

