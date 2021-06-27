Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $164.95

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $164.95 and last traded at $164.81, with a volume of 152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.75.

LBRDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

