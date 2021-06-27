Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $164.95

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $164.95 and last traded at $164.81, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDA. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 55,988 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,298,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. 11.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

