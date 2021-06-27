Lido Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 33,928 MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 785,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 548,627 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 489,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MNKD. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.92. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

