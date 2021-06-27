Lido Advisors LLC Increases Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $121.49 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $55.68 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.95 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.01.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 657,684 shares worth $70,844,827. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

