Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 278.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock opened at $151.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.23. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $80.72 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

