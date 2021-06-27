Lido Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of PCY stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $28.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.