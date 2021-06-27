Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.43. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:LNN opened at $160.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.35. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

