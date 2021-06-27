LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Position Boosted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,661 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $103,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,967,000 after purchasing an additional 584,693 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,089,000 after purchasing an additional 455,845 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 547,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,289,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 46,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 6,276 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $344,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $106,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,017 shares of company stock worth $1,494,974. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LPSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of LPSN opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

