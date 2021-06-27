Loki Trading Down 2.4% This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,435.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,858.25 or 0.05557671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.76 or 0.01375065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.27 or 0.00383626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00121437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $200.26 or 0.00598942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.12 or 0.00383191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006701 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038629 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

