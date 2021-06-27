LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EBS. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.